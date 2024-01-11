Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Acquired by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC increased its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 20,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,131,000 after acquiring an additional 8,817 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Equinix during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,922,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Equinix by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,538,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new position in Equinix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $368,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on EQIX shares. TheStreet raised shares of Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $856.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Equinix from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $830.33.

Equinix Stock Performance

Shares of EQIX opened at $804.39 on Thursday. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $661.66 and a one year high of $824.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $794.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $773.24. The stock has a market cap of $75.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.49, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $4.26 per share. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.41. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 183.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $780.66, for a total transaction of $468,396.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,081 shares in the company, valued at $9,431,153.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.74, for a total transaction of $2,707,435.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,495 shares in the company, valued at $8,215,936.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $780.66, for a total transaction of $468,396.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,431,153.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,494 shares of company stock worth $5,654,822. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

