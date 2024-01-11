Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Now Covered by Analysts at TD Cowen

TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Equinor ASA from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Equinor ASA from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinor ASA currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.00.

Equinor ASA stock opened at $30.09 on Wednesday. Equinor ASA has a 12-month low of $25.23 and a 12-month high of $34.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.05). Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 15.28%. The firm had revenue of $26.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.12 billion. Equities analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Equinor ASA’s previous — dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.41%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 1.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 24,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 4.4% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 16.0% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 1.4% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 29,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 4.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

