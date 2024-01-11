Eric Weinberg Sells 10,000 Shares of RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST) Stock

RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) insider Eric Weinberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 329,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,859,076. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Eric Weinberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 22nd, Eric Weinberg sold 1,285 shares of RxSight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $51,400.00.

On Friday, December 15th, Eric Weinberg sold 8,715 shares of RxSight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $348,687.15.

RXST opened at $46.65 on Thursday. RxSight, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.06 and a 12-month high of $47.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -26.97 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.14.

RxSight ( NASDAQ:RXST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $22.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.81 million. RxSight had a negative net margin of 71.87% and a negative return on equity of 39.77%. As a group, analysts predict that RxSight, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on RXST. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of RxSight from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of RxSight from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of RxSight in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of RxSight from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of RxSight in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RXST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of RxSight by 4,739.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 565,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,433,000 after purchasing an additional 553,820 shares during the period. Atika Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RxSight during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,803,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of RxSight by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,629,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,942,000 after purchasing an additional 382,119 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of RxSight by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,437,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,989,000 after purchasing an additional 359,295 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of RxSight by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 638,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,908,000 after purchasing an additional 301,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

RxSight, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

