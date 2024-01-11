Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Downgraded to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $80.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $84.00.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ETSY. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Etsy from $108.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Etsy from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $76.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Etsy from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $92.85.

Etsy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $74.72 on Wednesday. Etsy has a 1 year low of $58.20 and a 1 year high of $149.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 2.06.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $636.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.75 million. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 71.32% and a net margin of 12.30%. Equities research analysts expect that Etsy will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $649,060.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,140 shares in the company, valued at $1,440,696.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Etsy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Etsy by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,703,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,703,069,000 after acquiring an additional 118,034 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Etsy by 21.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,021,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $678,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,378 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Etsy by 57.8% during the third quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,043,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $261,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,655 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Etsy by 40.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,649,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $235,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Etsy by 13.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,457,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $429,669,000 after acquiring an additional 409,540 shares during the last quarter. 92.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

