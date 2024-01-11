Eugenie Levin Sells 40,921 Shares of Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Stock

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) President Eugenie Levin sold 40,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $510,694.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 271,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,385,636.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Eugenie Levin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Semrush alerts:

On Friday, January 5th, Eugenie Levin sold 71,165 shares of Semrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total value of $890,985.80.

On Wednesday, January 3rd, Eugenie Levin sold 1,162 shares of Semrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $14,873.60.

On Thursday, December 7th, Eugenie Levin sold 39,084 shares of Semrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $435,004.92.

On Friday, December 1st, Eugenie Levin sold 39,076 shares of Semrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total value of $427,100.68.

On Monday, November 27th, Eugenie Levin sold 23,016 shares of Semrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total value of $236,834.64.

On Friday, November 24th, Eugenie Levin sold 16,060 shares of Semrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $158,351.60.

On Thursday, November 16th, Eugenie Levin sold 39,076 shares of Semrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $367,314.40.

On Thursday, November 9th, Eugenie Levin sold 39,076 shares of Semrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total value of $322,377.00.

On Wednesday, November 1st, Eugenie Levin sold 30,278 shares of Semrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total value of $228,901.68.

Semrush Stock Up 0.5 %

SEMR stock opened at $12.49 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.21 and a beta of 1.58. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.19 and a fifty-two week high of $14.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Semrush

Semrush ( NASDAQ:SEMR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Semrush had a negative return on equity of 9.99% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $78.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.66 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Semrush Holdings, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in Semrush by 1.6% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 76,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Semrush by 4.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Semrush by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Semrush by 25.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Semrush by 6.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (up from $12.00) on shares of Semrush in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Semrush from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Semrush from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Semrush

Semrush Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Semrush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semrush and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.