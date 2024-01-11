Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Rating Reiterated by William Blair

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at William Blair in a research note issued on Tuesday, RTT News reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on EVH. Barclays started coverage on Evolent Health in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Evolent Health from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Evolent Health in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Evolent Health from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evolent Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.22.

EVH opened at $33.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.40. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 1.40. Evolent Health has a 1 year low of $23.33 and a 1 year high of $36.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $511.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.21 million. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 5.08% and a positive return on equity of 4.83%. Sell-side analysts expect that Evolent Health will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Evolent Health news, CEO Seth Blackley sold 141,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $3,742,140.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 637,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,923,098.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Evolent Health news, CEO Seth Blackley sold 141,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $3,742,140.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 637,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,923,098.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Daniel Joseph Mccarthy sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 198,333 shares in the company, valued at $5,949,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,594,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,492,000 after purchasing an additional 274,288 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 9.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,595,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,156,000 after purchasing an additional 667,658 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 11.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,239,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,433,000 after purchasing an additional 449,664 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 1.6% during the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 3,865,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,244,000 after purchasing an additional 61,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 57.4% during the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,448,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,175 shares during the period.

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

