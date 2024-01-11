Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Purchased by Advisor Partners II LLC

Advisor Partners II LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EXC. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon during the first quarter worth about $270,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Exelon by 21.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 19,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 3,509 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Exelon by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,063,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,262,000 after purchasing an additional 12,105 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Exelon by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Exelon by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 380,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,117,000 after purchasing an additional 166,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $36.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.54. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $34.05 and a 1-year high of $44.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.43.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 10.20%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Exelon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Guggenheim cut shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.73.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Exelon

Exelon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.