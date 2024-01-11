Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Upgraded to Buy at Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Mizuho currently has $39.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $36.00.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on EXC. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Exelon from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays cut their target price on Exelon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Guggenheim lowered Exelon from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group lowered Exelon from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $47.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Exelon from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.73.

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $36.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Exelon has a 12 month low of $34.05 and a 12 month high of $44.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.43.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 8.81%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exelon will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exelon

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Exelon by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 19,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Exelon by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,063,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,262,000 after purchasing an additional 12,105 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Exelon by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Exelon by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 380,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,117,000 after purchasing an additional 166,614 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Featured Articles

