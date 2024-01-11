Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Price Target Increased to $117.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $114.00 to $117.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EXPD. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $108.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $104.00.

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $125.11 on Wednesday. Expeditors International of Washington has a fifty-two week low of $102.89 and a fifty-two week high of $129.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.96.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.09). Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 314 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 345 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

