Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 0.8% of Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Horizons Wealth Management lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 214.6% in the second quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 41.0% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 64,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after buying an additional 18,664 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 8.2% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,235,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $135,515,000 after buying an additional 94,056 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 23.5% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 229,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,605,000 after buying an additional 43,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the second quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 40,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,387,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $98.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $390.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $97.48 and a 12 month high of $120.70.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 37.74%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,652,596.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $105.97 per share, with a total value of $26,492,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,099,690. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at $22,652,596.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.