Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,641 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.8% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,829,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $215,081,000 after purchasing an additional 66,620 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 6,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 6,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 25,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total transaction of $216,132,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total transaction of $216,132,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $98.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.97. The company has a market cap of $390.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.97. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $97.48 and a 1 year high of $120.70.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The company had revenue of $90.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.45 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 37.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.40.

Read Our Latest Analysis on XOM

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.