Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Price Target Raised to $1,214.00 at Raymond James

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $1,029.00 to $1,214.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $950.00 to $1,234.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a reduce rating and a $729.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $1,120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $875.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1,003.50.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

Fair Isaac stock opened at $1,199.06 on Wednesday. Fair Isaac has a 1 year low of $584.44 and a 1 year high of $1,200.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,092.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $940.62. The company has a market capitalization of $29.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.27.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.20 by ($0.19). Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 54.63% and a net margin of 28.37%. The business had revenue of $389.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.25 million. Equities analysts expect that Fair Isaac will post 19.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fair Isaac news, Director David A. Rey sold 7,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,167.74, for a total transaction of $8,404,224.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,565.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,144.39, for a total value of $362,771.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,851,266.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David A. Rey sold 7,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,167.74, for a total value of $8,404,224.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,565.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,997 shares of company stock valued at $26,859,397 over the last 90 days. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fair Isaac

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the second quarter worth $66,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 1,466.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 47 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Articles

