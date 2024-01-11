Family Capital Trust Co Has $317,000 Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Family Capital Trust Co lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 61.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Family Capital Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% during the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $478.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $370.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $382.37 and a fifty-two week high of $479.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $461.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $448.97.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

