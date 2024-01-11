FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target Increased to $305.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $282.00 to $305.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on FDX. Robert W. Baird reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $269.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $279.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Melius upgraded shares of FedEx from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $289.15.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $250.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $62.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $256.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. FedEx has a fifty-two week low of $183.59 and a fifty-two week high of $285.53.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.15). FedEx had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FedEx will post 17.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 29.86%.

In other FedEx news, EVP John W. Dietrich acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,834.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other FedEx news, EVP John W. Dietrich acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,834.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane bought 200 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in FedEx by 11.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 133,075 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $35,254,000 after acquiring an additional 13,197 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. raised its holdings in FedEx by 29.3% in the second quarter. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. now owns 5,740 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 21.2% in the third quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 80,348 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $21,286,000 after acquiring an additional 14,036 shares in the last quarter. Cartenna Capital LP raised its holdings in FedEx by 81.0% in the second quarter. Cartenna Capital LP now owns 190,000 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $47,101,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in FedEx by 6.4% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,675 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

