Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $66.57

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $66.57 and last traded at $66.57, with a volume of 8834 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $66.44.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.25 and its 200 day moving average is $62.18. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 24,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 25,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter.

About Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

