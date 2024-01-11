Financial Comparison: Ascent Industries (NASDAQ:ACNT) & Inno (NASDAQ:INHD)

Inno (NASDAQ:INHD – Get Free Report) and Ascent Industries (NASDAQ:ACNT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Inno and Ascent Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Inno alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inno N/A N/A N/A Ascent Industries -13.40% -8.61% -4.20%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Inno and Ascent Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inno 0 0 0 0 N/A Ascent Industries 0 0 1 0 3.00

Valuation & Earnings

Ascent Industries has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 103.87%. Given Ascent Industries’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ascent Industries is more favorable than Inno.

This table compares Inno and Ascent Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inno $1.47 million 18.32 N/A N/A N/A Ascent Industries $414.15 million 0.24 $22.07 million ($3.71) -2.64

Ascent Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Inno.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.7% of Ascent Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 12.2% of Ascent Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ascent Industries beats Inno on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inno

(Get Free Report)

Inno Holdings Inc. manufactures and sells cold-formed-steel members, castor cubes, and prefabricated homes. The company serves in residential, commercial, industrial, and infrastructure projects. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Brookshire, Texas.

About Ascent Industries

(Get Free Report)

Ascent Industries Co. an industrials company, focuses on the production and distribution of industrial tubular products and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Tubular Products and Specialty Chemicals. It manufactures welded pipes and tubes, primarily from stainless steel, duplex, and nickel alloys; and galvanized carbon tubes, as well as related stainless pipe products. The company also manufactures ornamental stainless steel tubes for supply to the automotive, commercial transportation, marine, food services, construction, furniture, healthcare, and other industries; and distributes hot finish, seamless, carbon steel pipes, and tubes for use in mechanical and high-pressure applications in the oil and gas, heavy industrial, construction equipment, and chemical and other industries. In addition, it produces defoamers, surfactants, and lubricating agents for end users, including companies that supply agrochemical paper, metal working, coatings, water treatment, paint, mining, oil and gas, and janitorial and other applications. Further, the company provides contract manufacturing services, as well as operates as a multi-purpose plant to process various difficult to handle materials, including flammable solvents, viscous liquids, and granular solids. The company was formerly known as Synalloy Corporation and changed its name to Ascent Industries Co. in August 2022. Ascent Industries Co. was founded in 1945 and is based in Oak Brook, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Inno Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inno and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.