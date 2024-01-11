Financial Contrast: Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) vs. Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO)

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN – Get Free Report) and Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Akerna has a beta of 2.97, meaning that its share price is 197% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mogo has a beta of 2.72, meaning that its share price is 172% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Akerna and Mogo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akerna 0 1 0 0 2.00 Mogo 0 0 2 0 3.00

Profitability

Akerna currently has a consensus target price of $1.00, indicating a potential upside of 192.40%. Mogo has a consensus target price of $6.25, indicating a potential upside of 230.69%. Given Mogo’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Mogo is more favorable than Akerna.

This table compares Akerna and Mogo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akerna -339.99% N/A -113.03% Mogo -154.76% -16.08% -7.64%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Akerna and Mogo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akerna $13.65 million 0.26 -$79.06 million ($7.10) -0.05 Mogo $65.21 million 0.72 -$127.44 million ($2.99) -0.63

Akerna has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mogo. Mogo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Akerna, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.0% of Akerna shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.6% of Mogo shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Akerna shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of Mogo shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Mogo beats Akerna on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Akerna

Akerna Corp. provides enterprise software solutions that enable regulatory compliance and inventory management in the United States and Canada. The company offers MJ Platform for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a government regulatory software. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, data analytics and other software related services; and Last Call Analytics, a retail analytics platform. In addition, the company operates Solo, a seed-to-sale tagging and tracking software platform, and Trellis, a cultivation and compliance software platform. Akerna Corp. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Mogo

Mogo Inc. operates as a digital finance company. The company empowers its members with simple digital solutions to help them in building wealth and achieve financial freedom. Its trade app, MogoTrade, offers commission-free stock trading that helps users make a positive impact with every investment and together with Moka, a subsidiary that brings automated fully-managed flat-fee investing to Canadians. It also offers digital loans and mortgages. In addition, the company, through its subsidiary, Carta Worldwide, offers a digital payments platform that powers the next-generation card programs from various fintech companies in Europe and Canada. Mogo Inc. is based in Vancouver, Canada.

