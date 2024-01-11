Financial Contrast: California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) versus Banner (NASDAQ:BANR)

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB – Get Free Report) and Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares California BanCorp and Banner’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets California BanCorp 21.06% 13.22% 1.19% Banner 26.88% 14.15% 1.37%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for California BanCorp and Banner, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score California BanCorp 0 0 3 0 3.00 Banner 0 1 3 0 2.75

Institutional & Insider Ownership

California BanCorp currently has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.31%. Banner has a consensus price target of $56.75, indicating a potential upside of 10.90%. Given Banner’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Banner is more favorable than California BanCorp.

52.9% of California BanCorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.9% of Banner shares are held by institutional investors. 10.8% of California BanCorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Banner shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares California BanCorp and Banner’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio California BanCorp $89.65 million 2.27 $21.11 million $2.84 8.52 Banner $647.82 million 2.71 $195.38 million $5.67 9.02

Banner has higher revenue and earnings than California BanCorp. California BanCorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Banner, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

California BanCorp has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banner has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Banner beats California BanCorp on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About California BanCorp

California BanCorp operates as the bank holding company for California Bank of Commerce that provides commercial banking services in California. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers asset-based lending loans; standby letters of credit; construction and development loans; real estate loans, such as commercial real estate loans and other loans; small business administration (SBA) loans, including SBA 7(a) and SBA 504 loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured installment loans, and revolving lines of credit; and commercial and industrial loans, including term loans, working capital, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and other business loans to the dental and veterinary industries, contractors, and emerging companies. In addition, it provides foreign exchange, treasury and cash management, and online and mobile banking services. California BanCorp was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

About Banner

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans. The company also provides commercial real estate loans, including owner-occupied, investment properties, and multifamily residential real estate loans; construction, land, and land development loans; one- to four-family residential real estate lending; commercial business loans; agricultural loans; consumer and other loans, such as home equity lines of credit, automobile, and boat and recreational vehicle loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts; and small business administration loans. In addition, it provides electronic and digital banking services. Banner Corporation was founded in 1890 and is based in Walla Walla, Washington.

