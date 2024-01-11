First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Now Covered by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FAF. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays started coverage on First American Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an equal weight rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on First American Financial from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut First American Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First American Financial currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.00.

NYSE:FAF opened at $62.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.31. First American Financial has a 52-week low of $49.55 and a 52-week high of $65.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.73.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 3.78%. The business’s revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First American Financial will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.39%.

In other First American Financial news, CAO Steven A. Adams sold 1,800 shares of First American Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $101,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,769.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,127,746 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $572,116,000 after purchasing an additional 81,888 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 35,405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 17,025 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 119.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 56,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 30,664 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in First American Financial by 636.3% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 31,649 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

