Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,186,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 41,607 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.67% of Flowserve worth $86,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its holdings in Flowserve by 682.6% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Flowserve by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Flowserve during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Flowserve in the second quarter valued at $59,000. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Flowserve in a report on Friday, September 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Flowserve from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Flowserve Stock Performance

Shares of FLS opened at $39.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.02. Flowserve Co. has a 1 year low of $29.99 and a 1 year high of $41.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.56.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Flowserve had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The business’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Flowserve Co. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Flowserve Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.01%.

Flowserve Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

