FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Sold by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank cut its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,148 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in FMC were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FMC by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 58,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in FMC in the third quarter worth approximately $365,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in FMC by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FMC during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,065,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of FMC by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 27,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after buying an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FMC alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of FMC in a report on Friday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of FMC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $80.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of FMC from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on FMC from $99.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FMC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.59.

FMC Stock Performance

FMC stock opened at $59.50 on Thursday. FMC Co. has a 52 week low of $49.49 and a 52 week high of $133.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.96.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). FMC had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $981.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FMC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.03%.

Insider Activity at FMC

In other FMC news, Director Robert C. Pallash purchased 3,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.48 per share, for a total transaction of $201,785.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 47,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,512,270.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

FMC Company Profile

(Free Report)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.