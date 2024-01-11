Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target Increased to $65.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) had its price target upped by UBS Group from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a neutral rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.35.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fortinet

Fortinet Trading Up 3.3 %

FTNT opened at $61.37 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.78 and its 200-day moving average is $61.14. Fortinet has a 1-year low of $44.12 and a 1-year high of $81.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. The company has a market cap of $47.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.32, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.09.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 3,361.82%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Fortinet will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 25,885 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total transaction of $1,327,641.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,907,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,533,930,953.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 25,885 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total transaction of $1,327,641.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,907,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,533,930,953.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total transaction of $438,687.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,498,000.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,683 shares of company stock valued at $4,216,360 in the last three months. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortinet

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fortinet by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fortinet by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Fortinet by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Fortinet by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. 65.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fortinet

(Get Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.