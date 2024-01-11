Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Price Target Lowered to $80.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research lowered Forward Air from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Forward Air in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Forward Air from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Forward Air has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $89.43.

Shares of FWRD stock opened at $57.82 on Wednesday. Forward Air has a 52-week low of $56.41 and a 52-week high of $121.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.76.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.11). Forward Air had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $413.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. Forward Air’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Forward Air will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.47%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forward Air in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 669 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 474 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 306.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 948 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 653 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

