Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) Price Target Lowered to $28.00 at Raymond James

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FCPT. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Four Corners Property Trust from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. TheStreet downgraded Four Corners Property Trust from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

Shares of FCPT stock opened at $25.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.97 and a 200-day moving average of $24.17. Four Corners Property Trust has a one year low of $20.51 and a one year high of $29.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 127.78%.

In other news, CEO William H. Lenehan bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.05 per share, for a total transaction of $198,450.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 568,443 shares in the company, valued at $12,534,168.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Four Corners Property Trust news, Director Douglas B. Hansen bought 4,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.74 per share, with a total value of $107,613.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,650 shares in the company, valued at $57,611. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William H. Lenehan bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.05 per share, with a total value of $198,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 568,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,534,168.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCPT. FMR LLC grew its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 12.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,831,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,170 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Four Corners Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $22,201,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 3,063.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 822,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,869,000 after acquiring an additional 796,437 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,934,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,743,000 after acquiring an additional 564,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust in the third quarter valued at $10,213,000. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

