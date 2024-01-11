Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Director Johanna Flower Sells 4,800 Shares of Stock

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) Director Johanna Flower sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total transaction of $111,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,451 shares in the company, valued at $542,890.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Freshworks Price Performance
FRSH opened at $23.32 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of -40.91 and a beta of 1.00. Freshworks Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.22 and a 1 year high of $24.98.
Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $153.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.37 million. Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 15.12% and a negative net margin of 28.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freshworks
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Freshworks from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Freshworks in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Freshworks from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Freshworks from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Freshworks in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.65.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FRSH
Freshworks Company Profile
Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, and modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Contact Center that offers agents with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers that supports complex call-flows, number and call management, IVR, and routing needs, as well as live dashboard and reports; and Freshdesk Customer Success, which helps customer success managers at business to business (B2B) subscription companies.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Freshworks
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- PriceSmart is a smart play for 2024 with multiple tailwinds
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- These 3 industrial stocks just got upgraded ahead of earnings
- Stock Average Calculator
- Hubbell, Rockwell stocks set to benefit from electrification boom
Receive News & Ratings for Freshworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.