Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Director Johanna Flower Sells 4,800 Shares of Stock

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) Director Johanna Flower sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total transaction of $111,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,451 shares in the company, valued at $542,890.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

FRSH opened at $23.32 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of -40.91 and a beta of 1.00. Freshworks Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.22 and a 1 year high of $24.98.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $153.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.37 million. Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 15.12% and a negative net margin of 28.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northside Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Freshworks in the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Freshworks in the 4th quarter worth about $849,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Freshworks by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 49,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 3,749 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC raised its position in Freshworks by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 102,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after buying an additional 21,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Freshworks by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 53,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 11,689 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Freshworks from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Freshworks in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Freshworks from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Freshworks from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Freshworks in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.65.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, and modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Contact Center that offers agents with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers that supports complex call-flows, number and call management, IVR, and routing needs, as well as live dashboard and reports; and Freshdesk Customer Success, which helps customer success managers at business to business (B2B) subscription companies.

