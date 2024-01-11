Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 359,589 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the previous session’s volume of 1,211,166 shares.The stock last traded at $49.09 and had previously closed at $50.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on FUTU shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Futu from $64.80 to $71.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Futu from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Futu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.19.

Futu Stock Down 1.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.27.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter. Futu had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 43.99%. The company had revenue of $338.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.72 million. Equities analysts forecast that Futu Holdings Limited will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Futu

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUTU. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Futu in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Futu in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Futu by 102.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Futu during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Futu by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.75% of the company’s stock.

About Futu

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

Featured Stories

