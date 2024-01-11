Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,463 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 7,188 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Garmin by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 8,429 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Garmin by 155.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Garmin by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,909 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co increased its holdings in Garmin by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 2,623 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Garmin by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Garmin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Garmin from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Garmin from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.80.

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total value of $137,849.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,411,649.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,875,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total transaction of $137,849.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,411,649.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GRMN opened at $123.25 on Thursday. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $93.22 and a 12-month high of $129.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.98.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.12. Garmin had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Garmin’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

