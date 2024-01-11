Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Stock Position Lifted by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,634 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Garmin were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,276,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,049,121,000 after buying an additional 365,713 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,562,275 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,622,990,000 after buying an additional 527,327 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,070,324 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $737,364,000 after buying an additional 126,818 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,798,228 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $545,971,000 after purchasing an additional 355,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,508,214 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $364,987,000 after purchasing an additional 74,703 shares during the last quarter. 63.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GRMN. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Garmin from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Garmin from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Garmin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.80.

Garmin Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE GRMN opened at $123.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $93.22 and a 1 year high of $129.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.53 and its 200-day moving average is $111.09.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,875,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,875,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total transaction of $137,849.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,365 shares in the company, valued at $16,411,649.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

