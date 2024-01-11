GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. cut its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 882 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GEHC. Czech National Bank acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,750,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,419,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $598,000. Finally, Boit C F David bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GEHC. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.55.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ GEHC opened at $76.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.04. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.08 and a 12 month high of $87.83. The company has a market capitalization of $34.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.67.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 24.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.57%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

