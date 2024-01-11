GEMALTO NV/S (OTCMKTS:GTOMY) and HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) Head to Head Review

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) and GEMALTO NV/S (OTCMKTS:GTOMY – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

45.9% of HashiCorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.1% of HashiCorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get HashiCorp alerts:

Volatility & Risk

HashiCorp has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GEMALTO NV/S has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HashiCorp 0 6 8 0 2.57 GEMALTO NV/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for HashiCorp and GEMALTO NV/S, as provided by MarketBeat.

HashiCorp currently has a consensus target price of $30.36, suggesting a potential upside of 31.25%. Given HashiCorp’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe HashiCorp is more favorable than GEMALTO NV/S.

Profitability

This table compares HashiCorp and GEMALTO NV/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HashiCorp -37.01% -17.20% -12.86% GEMALTO NV/S N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares HashiCorp and GEMALTO NV/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HashiCorp $475.89 million 9.52 -$274.30 million ($1.08) -21.42 GEMALTO NV/S $3.51 billion 1.45 $72.13 million N/A N/A

GEMALTO NV/S has higher revenue and earnings than HashiCorp.

Summary

HashiCorp beats GEMALTO NV/S on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HashiCorp

(Get Free Report)

HashiCorp, Inc. provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data. It also provides Consul, an application-centric networking automation product that enables practitioners to manage application traffic, security teams to secure and restrict access between applications, and operations teams to automate the underlying network infrastructure; and Nomad, a scheduler and workload orchestrator, which provides practitioners with a self-service interface to manage the application lifecycle. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About GEMALTO NV/S

(Get Free Report)

Gemalto N.V. provides digital security products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Identity, IoT & Cybersecurity; and Smartcards & Issuance. It designs security solutions to governments, industrial companies, and enterprises; and ePassports, border and visa management, biometrics, ID and health cards, voter and vehicle registration, drivers' licenses, and eGovernment support services. The company also offers machine-to-machine, and Internet of Things solutions and services; encrypting data, securing identities, and managing access services; and software licensing solutions. In addition, it provides smart card products and solutions to financial institutions, retail, transport, and mobile network operators; and secures digital banking and payment apps and services, as well as protects company and customer data through encryption. Further, the company offers ID verification solutions, mobile and Assurance Hub technologies solutions, trusted services hub services. Additionally, it licenses its intellectual property and provides security and other technology advisory services. The company was formerly known as Axalto Holding N.V. and changed its name to Gemalto N.V. in June 2006. Gemalto N.V. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. As of April 15, 2019, Gemalto N.V. operates as a subsidiary of Thales S.A.

Receive News & Ratings for HashiCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HashiCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.