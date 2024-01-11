Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Trading 4.1% Higher

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $85.37 and last traded at $85.37. 49,868 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 585,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Glaukos from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com cut Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Glaukos in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Glaukos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Glaukos presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.30.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -32.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 5.36.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $78.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.25 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 20.82% and a negative net margin of 42.61%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. Research analysts expect that Glaukos Co. will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Glaukos news, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 79,684 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $6,789,873.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,757,700.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Glaukos news, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 25,000 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total transaction of $2,120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 120,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,176,084.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 79,684 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $6,789,873.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,757,700.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 242,787 shares of company stock valued at $20,104,119 in the last quarter. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GKOS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Glaukos by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 481,228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos during the first quarter valued at approximately $674,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 14.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,031 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 54.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,057 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 8,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

