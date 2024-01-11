Glenda Dorchak Sells 200 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Stock

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.68, for a total transaction of $69,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,830.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of ANSS opened at $354.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $247.17 and a 1 year high of $364.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $310.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $310.00. The firm has a market cap of $30.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.20.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.13. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $458.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.57 million. On average, equities analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $320.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $356.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $313.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 25,409 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,392,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 2.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 138,008 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS in the first quarter valued at $66,036,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in ANSYS by 4.7% in the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

