GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) COO George T. Hendren Sells 3,404 Shares

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) COO George T. Hendren sold 3,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $272,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 23,261 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of GMS opened at $80.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.48. GMS Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.93 and a 1 year high of $84.65.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 5.74%. GMS’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that GMS Inc. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GMS shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on GMS from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com cut GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on GMS from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GMS by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,242,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,773,000 after acquiring an additional 154,926 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of GMS by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,596,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,429,000 after acquiring an additional 7,235 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GMS by 4.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 942,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,274,000 after acquiring an additional 36,527 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GMS by 3.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 806,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,776,000 after acquiring an additional 28,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in GMS by 1.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 622,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,097,000 after purchasing an additional 9,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

