GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Given New $110.00 Price Target at UBS Group

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by UBS Group from $85.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of GoDaddy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of GoDaddy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $108.44.

GDDY stock opened at $104.69 on Wednesday. GoDaddy has a 12-month low of $67.43 and a 12-month high of $107.82. The company has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.93 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.66.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.18. GoDaddy had a net margin of 8.45% and a negative return on equity of 63.92%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that GoDaddy will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total value of $420,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 153,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,173,997.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other GoDaddy news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total value of $51,747.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,906,380.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total transaction of $420,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 153,716 shares in the company, valued at $16,173,997.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 126,201 shares of company stock worth $11,550,345. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 517.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,125,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,311,000 after acquiring an additional 5,133,332 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,522,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $790,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010,233 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 10,233,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $765,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,118 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth about $116,303,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 108.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,396,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,903,000 after acquiring an additional 727,582 shares during the period. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

