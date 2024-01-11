Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GOL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $3.10 to $2.65 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $3.30 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.04.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Stock Performance

Shares of GOL opened at $3.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.48. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $5.59. The stock has a market cap of $793.26 million, a P/E ratio of 45.29 and a beta of 1.90.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $956.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.37 million. Analysts predict that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $0.0115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This is a boost from Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes’s previous — dividend of $0.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil and internationally. The company offers Smiles, a frequent-flyer programs to approximately 20.5 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.

