Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC) Shares Bought by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co owned approximately 0.16% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 5,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 154,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,619,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 75,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 37,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GSSC opened at $61.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $495.64 million, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.98. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $51.71 and a 12-month high of $64.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.87.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (GSSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks. The index equally weights four factor-based sub-indices: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. GSSC was launched on Jun 28, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

