Goodwin Daniel L Purchases 300 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Goodwin Daniel L raised its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,580 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 1.2% of Goodwin Daniel L’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Goodwin Daniel L’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth about $42,000. 64.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA stock opened at $543.50 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $154.92 and a 52 week high of $546.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $483.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $457.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 2.11%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $625.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Edward Jones downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $593.26.

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at $24,696,719.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at $24,696,719.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,676 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $2,838,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,180,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,568 shares of company stock worth $40,766,381 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

