Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at TD Cowen

TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $76.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a buy rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $78.75.

Shares of NASDAQ GSHD opened at $73.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 162.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.31. Goosehead Insurance has a 12-month low of $34.77 and a 12-month high of $79.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.15, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $71.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.49 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 4.31% and a negative return on equity of 79.96%. Equities analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder Langston Spousal Lifetim Lindy sold 514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $38,036.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 215,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,915,846. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 21,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.93, for a total value of $1,581,658.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,784,561.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Langston Spousal Lifetim Lindy sold 514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $38,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 215,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,915,846. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,205 shares of company stock valued at $10,721,302 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSHD. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at $519,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

