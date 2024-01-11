Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Gran Tierra Energy Price Performance

Gran Tierra Energy stock opened at $5.18 on Wednesday. Gran Tierra Energy has a 12-month low of $4.62 and a 12-month high of $10.30. The firm has a market cap of $172.44 million, a PE ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $380.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gran Tierra Energy had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $179.92 million for the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Gran Tierra Energy

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Ronald Royal sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total transaction of $35,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,986.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GTE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 128,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 26,105 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 193.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 81,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 53,974 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Gran Tierra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Gran Tierra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Gran Tierra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,986,000. 33.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

