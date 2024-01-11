Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,729,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,676 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.21% of Graphic Packaging worth $83,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GPK. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 369.6% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Graphic Packaging by 870.7% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GPK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James downgraded Graphic Packaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.89.

Graphic Packaging Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:GPK opened at $25.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12-month low of $20.07 and a 12-month high of $27.56.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 35.97%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 18.10%.

Graphic Packaging Profile

(Free Report)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

