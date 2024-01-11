Graypoint LLC Acquires 547 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 101,474.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,474,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,219,094,000 after acquiring an additional 10,464,030 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in American Tower by 113,099.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,499,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,260,593,000 after acquiring an additional 6,494,168 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,008,567,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in American Tower by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,842,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,908,844,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in American Tower by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,231,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,532,063,000 after acquiring an additional 962,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on American Tower in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.64.

American Tower Trading Down 1.4 %

AMT stock opened at $208.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $204.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.92. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.58 and a fifty-two week high of $235.57.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 444.45%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

