Graypoint LLC Buys 33 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 580 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in MSCI during the first quarter worth $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 153.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 105.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 80 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSCI Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $546.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $43.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.56, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.12. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $451.55 and a 12 month high of $573.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $530.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $520.63.

MSCI Announces Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $625.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.67 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 97.86% and a net margin of 39.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MSCI shares. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Argus started coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of MSCI from $610.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on MSCI from $572.00 to $601.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Edward Jones started coverage on MSCI in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $568.29.

MSCI Profile

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

