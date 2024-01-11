Graypoint LLC Buys 497 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Graypoint LLC raised its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of O. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the second quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Realty Income during the second quarter valued at $695,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the second quarter valued at $111,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income by 6.8% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 385,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

O stock opened at $59.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $45.03 and a 52 week high of $68.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.80 billion, a PE ratio of 44.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.91 and a 200 day moving average of $55.41.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.01 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 2.90%. Realty Income’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a feb 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a $0.2565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 5.2%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 233.33%.

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $199,430.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,418.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upgraded Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Realty Income from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.64.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

