Graypoint LLC Buys Shares of 2,517 Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Graypoint LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 10,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 4,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of FTEC stock opened at $142.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $137.93 and its 200 day moving average is $131.12. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12 month low of $96.55 and a 12 month high of $144.72.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.