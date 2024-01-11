Graypoint LLC Decreases Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Graypoint LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,483 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $345,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth $4,642,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,217.2% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 10,094,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $173,820,000 after buying an additional 9,327,755 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 197,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after acquiring an additional 4,374 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Hawaii lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 24,291 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the period. 62.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $881,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 309,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,448,886.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,543,000. 12.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $17.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.19. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.89 and a 1 year high of $19.09.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 7.78%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.73%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

