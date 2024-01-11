Graypoint LLC Has $260,000 Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 18.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,845 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 592 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 97,310.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,012,223 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $718,878,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000,918 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $374,413,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 84.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,148,963 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $801,166,000 after acquiring an additional 6,027,057 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,098,017 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,923,199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,022 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 69.3% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,368,034 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $295,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CTSH. Citigroup upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.56.

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $73.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.08. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $56.45 and a twelve month high of $76.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 10.75%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 28.22%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

