Graypoint LLC Has $292,000 Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Graypoint LLC reduced its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,484 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 9.2% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth about $81,000. United Bank grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 2.0% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,162,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 4.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,640 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,464,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 13.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,946 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NSC stock opened at $228.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $220.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.51. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.09 and a fifty-two week high of $260.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.31.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.09). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 16.96%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.21%.

NSC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $223.00 to $201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.40.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

