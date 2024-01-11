Graypoint LLC Increases Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,373 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DVN opened at $43.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.92. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $42.59 and a 52-week high of $66.96. The company has a market cap of $28.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.20.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.09. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.63% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.01%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.68%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DVN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. Pickering Energy Partners upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $61.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.24.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

