Graypoint LLC Invests $255,000 in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Graypoint LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 1,235,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,887,000 after acquiring an additional 118,138 shares during the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 146,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,450,000 after acquiring an additional 11,420 shares during the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 18.4% during the third quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 17,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 66,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $529,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

FLOT stock opened at $50.74 on Thursday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.67 and a 200-day moving average of $50.71.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

