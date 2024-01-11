Graypoint LLC Invests $336,000 in Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI)

Graypoint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BHK Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Barings Corporate Investors by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 369,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,500,000 after buying an additional 23,861 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Barings Corporate Investors by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 197,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,936,000 after buying an additional 10,975 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Barings Corporate Investors by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Barings Corporate Investors by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 119,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 5,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Barings Corporate Investors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,549,000.

Get Barings Corporate Investors alerts:

Barings Corporate Investors Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of MCI stock opened at $17.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.05. Barings Corporate Investors has a twelve month low of $12.96 and a twelve month high of $18.60.

Barings Corporate Investors Increases Dividend

Barings Corporate Investors Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Barings Corporate Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

(Free Report)

Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Barings Corporate Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings Corporate Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.